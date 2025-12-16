(C)Getty Images
Dan Burn suffers punctured lung and broken rib in derby clash against Sunderland as Newcastle star set for six weeks out
Hospital tests confirm the worst for Burn
Burn was caught by Mukiele’s knee as the Sunderland defender slid in, earning a booking for the challenge. Although clearly in pain, Burn initially attempted to continue, showing the resilience that has defined his career. However, by the 42nd minute, it became evident he could not carry on, and he was withdrawn as a precaution. The seriousness of the injury only became fully apparent during the interval. Burn informed Newcastle’s medical team that he was struggling to breathe, prompting an immediate hospital visit for scans and further checks. Subsequent tests revealed that he suffered a punctured lung alongside a fractured rib, as revealed by The Daily Mail.
The diagnosis means Howe is likely to be without his vice-captain for at least six weeks, ruling him out of the entire festive programme and much of January. The expected recovery period could see Burn miss a total of ten matches, a devastating blow during one of the most demanding stretches of the season. While there remains hope that specialist treatment could accelerate his return, Newcastle are preparing for an extended absence.
Defensive numbers hit breaking point
Burn’s injury compounds an already worrying situation for Howe. Newcastle’s defensive unit has been ravaged by injuries, with Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth all currently sidelined. Losing Burn, a player who has been almost ever-present and provides leadership as well as physicality, leaves the Magpies dangerously thin at the back. As it stands, Howe’s remaining defensive options include Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Malick Thiaw and Lewis Hall. Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Alex Murphy offers another possibility, while Jacob Murphy can be deployed as an emergency full-back. However, the congested fixture list raises fears over fatigue, particularly as Livramento and Hall have only recently returned from injuries of their own.
Speaking after the Sunderland match, Howe acknowledged the seriousness of Burn’s condition, though at that stage the full diagnosis was not yet clear.
"He was struggling to breathe at half-time. It was a big problem. Dan Burn has gone to the hospital for a check of his ribs, so hopefully he will be OK," he said.
The Newcastle manager added: "Unfortunate for us, we're losing players in one area of the pitch and our back line is stretched. We've got a number of absentees and so to lose another one in the colossal presence that Dan is, was a big one today. I don't know quite how serious it is. It looks like a rib problem. He's gone to hospital to get them checked. But that was a big blow for us because Dan's been an ever-present player."
Derby defeat adds to the pain
Burn’s injury overshadowed a disappointing afternoon for Newcastle, who slipped to a 1-0 defeat in their first Premier League meeting with Sunderland since 2016. The contest was settled by an extraordinary own goal early in the second half, when German striker Nick Woltemade inadvertently headed the ball beyond Aaron Ramsdale. Chances were scarce at both ends, and the match hinged on that single, freakish moment. For Howe and his players, the result was difficult to digest given the importance of the occasion.
"That is going to sting for a long time," he said. "We know our performance was off what we needed it to be. We defended pretty well, there were very few chances for both teams but the one big moment went against us. It was a bizarre goal to concede. Criticism comes with every defeat but this one will be louder and stronger because of the importance of the game. Sorry for the performance, really, in the lack of goalmouth action, the lack of clinical attacking we’ve tried to pride ourselves on."
Festive tests and a long road back
The result leaves Newcastle sitting 12th in the Premier League, though the table remains congested and they are just four points adrift of the top five. Attention now turns quickly to their Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Fulham, followed by a demanding run of league fixtures. On December 20, they welcome Chelsea to St. James' Park, and a week later, they travel to Old Trafford for a clash with Manchester United. The Magpies will finish the year on December 30, with a trip to Burnley.
