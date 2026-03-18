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KSI makes an impact! Dagenham sack manager and appoint ex-England star Andy Carroll as interim manager after YouTuber invested in non-league club
Bradbury axed after investment
National League South side Dagenham have dismissed Bradbury after a seven-month tenure, marking the first ruthless move since KSI's investment earlier this month. The timing of the decision has raised eyebrows across the division; the Daggers currently sit six points adrift of the play-off places, and the sacking occurred less than 24 hours after a spirited 3-2 away win at Farnborough. Despite that result, the new hierarchy appears determined to take the club in a fresh direction. Bradbury leaves the club as they transition into a new chapter of celebrity-backed ownership.
Club confirms Carroll appointment
In an official statement, the club expressed their gratitude toward the departing coach while confirming the temporary succession plan. "Dagenham & Redbridge Football Club can confirm that we have parted company with First-Team Manager, Lee Bradbury," the statement read. "We are very grateful to Lee for his focus, professionalism, and commitment during his time at the Club and for his contributions, both on and off the pitch, to stabilise the club last summer. Dagenham and Redbridge wish him every success in his future endeavours. Andy Carroll will take the team on an interim basis, and further updates will be communicated in due course."
Carroll's dual ownership role
The appointment of Carroll as interim boss adds another layer of intrigue to the revolution at Victoria Road. The former Premier League marksman originally joined the Daggers in July as a marquee signing. However, it has recently been revealed that the veteran striker has followed KSI's lead by becoming a shareholder in the club. Having not featured on the pitch since mid-December, Carroll’s move into management represents a significant shift in responsibility. He now balances his status as a key player and part-owner with the immediate pressure of leading the team from the touchline.
Managerial debut against Torquay
Carroll’s managerial debut will take place this Saturday as Dagenham host Torquay United. The interim boss inherits a squad that has shown flashes of quality but struggled for the consistency required to break into the top seven. With the club trailing the play-off spots, the next run of games will determine whether the "KSI effect" can translate into promotion-winning form or if the distractions of new ownership will hinder progress. Fans will be eager to see if Carroll’s vast experience at the highest level can inspire a late-season surge.
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