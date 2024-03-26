Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne and the current Premier League players who will be heading to the Hall of Fame

GOAL runs through the star names that are already certain to be inducted and those that still have work to do before they retire

Ashley Cole has just become the 20th player to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. The former Arsenal and Chelsea left-back joins legends such as Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry and Didier Drogba in receiving "the highest honour awarded to individuals" by the league.

Obviously, a player has to be retired to be eligible, but the latest batch of nominations got us at GOAL thinking, which current players will walk into the Hall of Fame as soon as they hang up their boots? Here, we've only considered players presently playing in the Premier League - so Harry Kane doesn't feature even though the Bayern Munich striker is certain to make the cut - but there are plenty of other contenders.

So, who's guaranteed to get the nod, who is nearly there, who still has a bit of work to do, and who has no chance?! GOAL runs though the leading candidates below and, remember, it's not all about winners' medals...