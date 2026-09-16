Sebastian Frej
Palace European boost! Star duo Ismaila Sarr and Eddie Nketiah ready for dramatic Europa League returns
A timely boost for Palace's European debut
Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage has revealed that Ismaila Sarr and Eddie Nketiah could both return to the matchday squad for the club's first-ever UEFA Europa League fixture. The Eagles are set to host Polish champions Lech Poznan at Selhurst Park on Thursday evening for their league phase opener. Sarr, who finished as the club's top scorer last season, has yet to feature competitively in the current campaign due to injury setbacks.
Meanwhile, Nketiah started the opening three fixtures of the season but missed Palace's home matches last week, making their potential availability a major lift for the squad.
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Sage provides positive fitness updates
Speaking ahead of the European encounter, Sage offered an optimistic update on the attacking duo after they successfully returned to training earlier in the week. The manager noted that both players have worked hard to regain their fitness and look sharp ahead of the matchday one showdown.
"He could be in the team tomorrow, as [could] Eddie Nketiah, because they started to train with us this week, and they are in shape," Sage said regarding Sarr.
Henderson signs new deal despite injury absence
While Sarr and Nketiah edge closer to action, goalkeeper Dean Henderson remains sidelined alongside Jean-Philippe Mateta, with Sage hoping the pair can return following the upcoming international break. However, Palace received a major off-field boost just before the press conference with the announcement that Henderson has signed a new long-term contract committing his future to the club until 2030. Sage praised his captain's leadership qualities and impact both on the pitch and inside the dressing room.
"We are really happy for us, we are really happy for him – it's a long-term contract for our captain," Sage beamed.
- Getty Images Sport
Focus shifts to historic European night
With squad reinforcements on the horizon and the backing of a new deal for their captain, Crystal Palace's immediate attention turns to making a winning start in Europe. Thursday's clash against Lech Poznan marks a historic milestone for the club as they test themselves on the continental stage. Sage will hope his returning attackers can provide the clinical edge needed to secure a positive result at Selhurst Park.
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