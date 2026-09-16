Palace European boost! Star duo Ismaila Sarr and Eddie Nketiah ready for dramatic Europa League returns

Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage has revealed that Ismaila Sarr and Eddie Nketiah could both return to the matchday squad for the club's first-ever UEFA Europa League fixture. The Eagles are set to host Polish champions Lech Poznan at Selhurst Park on Thursday evening for their league phase opener. Sarr, who finished as the club's top scorer last season, has yet to feature competitively in the current campaign due to injury setbacks.

Meanwhile, Nketiah started the opening three fixtures of the season but missed Palace's home matches last week, making their potential availability a major lift for the squad.