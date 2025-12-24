AFP
'It doesn’t look so bad' - Crystal Palace boss Olivier Glasner eases concern over USMNT defender Chris Richards after being stretchered off vs. Arsenal
'He got a knock on his foot'
Richards suffered the injury in the 69th minute when he challenged Gabriel Jesus for an aerial ball. While the duel itself appeared routine, with the Arsenal striker winning the header, Richards landed awkwardly and immediately showed signs of discomfort. After initially attempting to continue, the 25-year-old soon collapsed to the turf, clutching his right ankle as Palace’s medical staff rushed to his aid.
“Oh yes, he got a knock on his foot, and it had to be stitched,” Glasner said after the match. “But it doesn’t look so bad. I don’t know if it’s possible for him on Sunday, but hopefully, in the new year that he’s back because, of course, we struggled a little bit then with tall players because he’s one of our best headers, and we had to take him off, and Will Hughes comes in.
“So, because we didn’t have a tall player or a tall defender on the bench, I think the players did well, yeah.”
The severity of the injury became more apparent when medical personnel removed Richards’ boot, revealing blood on his sock. After several minutes of treatment during a stoppage in play, the American was carefully placed on a stretcher and carried off in the 75th minute, replaced by Will Hughes as Palace attempted to hold on late.
Breakout campaign
The Alabama-born defender has started every Premier League match for the Eagles in the 2025–26 campaign, missing just seven minutes as Oliver Glasner’s side has climbed into the top half of the table. His consistency has made him a regular presence at the heart of Palace’s defense alongside Joachim Andersen.
Richards joined Crystal Palace from Bayern Munich in 2023 following a loan spell at Hoffenheim and has steadily grown into an important figure at Selhurst Park.
Impact on the USMNT
Richards has also arguably been the USMNT's most consistent player this year, making 12 appearances.
What's next for Palace?
Palace face Tottenham next on Dec. 28, before playing their first 2026 fixture on New Year's Day against Fulham.
