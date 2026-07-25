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Crysencio Summerville insists he has 'big ambitions' after completing 'rollercoaster' transfer to Saudi Pro League giants
Winger embraces big ambitions after frantic market breakthrough
Summerville has expressed massive pride and sweeping competitive motivation after officially completing what he describes as a true "rollercoaster" transfer saga. The dynamic Dutch attacker has officially joined Al-Hilal, signing a guaranteed four-year contract that binds him to the record Saudi champions until June 2030. The move follows a highly turbulent domestic season in East London that unfortunately concluded with West Ham's relegation from the Premier League.
Speaking directly to his new supporters via the club's media networks, Summerville acknowledged the sheer speed at which the negotiation materialized. "I am very happy to have signed for Al-Hilal, the biggest club in the Saudi Pro League," the winger beamed proudly. "I have big ambitions; I hope we can win all the trophies. I am a player for whom people come to the stadium. When a club like Al-Hilal comes, you think twice about everything. It is a great honour."
Audacious financial package collapses European opposition
The sheer financial muscle deployed by the Al-Hilal hierarchy effectively completely blew European competitors out of the water late in the window. Prior to the Saudi intervention, both Roma and Manchester United had actively advanced exploratory lines for the player, with the Italian side having a concrete £39 million proposal systematically knocked back by the Hammers.
Al-Hilal shattered the deadlock by submitting a jaw-dropping package valued at an initial £55 million, scaling up to £60m including performance-related add-ons. This makes Summerville the third-most expensive departure in West Ham history. On a personal front, the sporting project is matched by astronomical compensation; the player is reportedly set to net up to €17m per year after taxes, representing a total contractual commitment of €68m over the life of the deal.
World Cup heroics solidify elite international status
The rapid inflation of Summerville's market valuation was heavily catalysed by his brilliant individual performances on the global stage this summer. The former Feyenoord academy product enjoyed a magnificent breakout tournament for the Oranje during the World Cup in North America, scoring two goals and proving to be an elite structural outlet on the left wing.
His tournament eventually came to a cruel end during a high-stakes knockout clash against Morocco, where his decisive penalty kick was spectacularly saved by Yassine Bounou. In a fascinating twist of footballing irony, the winger now walks directly into a star-studded Riyadh dressing room under manager Simone Inzaghi, where he will link up alongside Bounou, Karim Benzema, Ruben Neves, Darwin Nunez, Joao Cancelo and Theo Hernandez.
A record-breaking deal
Summerville's move now ranks as the most expensive transfer of the summer in the Saudi Pro League and the third-costliest in the competition's history. Only two deals have surpassed the fee paid for the Dutch winger: Neymar's blockbuster switch to Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023, reportedly worth around €90m, and Jhon Duran's move from Aston Villa to Al-Nassr in January 2025, which cost the Riyadh club roughly €77m.
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