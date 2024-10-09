Cristiano Ronaldo to Wrexham?! Superstar tipped to make blockbuster transfer to Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side due to their 'huge profiles' as owners are told 'nothing is impossible'
The prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo joining Wrexham from Al-Nassr would make sense because of the player and club's brands, William Gallas says.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ronaldo still scoring goals at Al-Nassr
- Wrexham climbing up English pyramid
- Gallas suggests deal would make sense