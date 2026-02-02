Cristiano Ronaldo isn't happy! Why CR7 could REFUSE to play in Al-Nassr's next game amid transfer frustration

A Bola have now refuted those reports. They insist that any absence for CR7 is “not related to any physical management of the Portuguese forward”. Al-Nassr are not already turning their attention towards a meeting with defending Saudi champions Al-Ittihad on Friday - a game they will be desperate to see their talismanic No.7 grace.

According to A Bola, Ronaldo is “unhappy with the way the PIF (Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia) is managing the club he has represented for three years, especially compared to the treatment given to rival clubs, also managed by the same fund”.

Ronaldo, who is club captain at Al-Nassr, is disappointed at the lack of investment his team are receiving. His head coach, Jorge Jesus, is yet to be given the financial support required to bolster his ranks in the winter transfer window. Haydeer Abdulkareem, a 21-year-old midfielder recruited from Iraq, has been Al-Nassr’s only addition.

Two of Ronaldo’s fellow countrymen at Al-Nassr - Simao Coutinho (sporting director) and Jose Semedo (CEO) - are said to have seen their powers “frozen at the beginning of the month following a decision by the board of directors”.

