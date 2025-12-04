Getty
What makes Cristiano Ronaldo special? GOAT mentality explained by Portugal boss Roberto Martinez that has aided CR7’s longevity
Ronaldo targets: 1,000 goals and 2026 World Cup
Ronaldo has spent more than two decades at the peak of his powers, with a remarkable international career seeing him collect 226 caps while registering 143 goals. He has been locked in a relentless battle for recognition and major prizes with eternal rival Lionel Messi, with that competition helping to bring the best out of both.
There is no sign of Ronaldo slowing down, with a new contract through to 2027 being signed in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr. He is determined to reach 1,000 competitive goals and will captain his country when gracing a sixth World Cup finals in 2026.
Ronaldo has raised the bar of individual brilliance to a height that few will ever get close to reaching, with iconic spells being taken in at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. He is one of a kind, with unwavering belief and determination having carried him to the very top.
Unique talent: What makes Ronaldo the GOAT?
Quizzed on what sets Ronaldo apart, Martinez told Beast Mode On: “For me, without doubt, it is because his success doesn’t change his commitment to the next thing. When you win something, the next day there is less hunger. Cristiano is a person, is a player that whatever happens yesterday doesn’t affect what he does today.
“I don’t know if it’s genetic, if you can work on it, this is the reality. He has got this incredible need to use every day to be the best that he can. That could be in terms of recovering, the training, finishing, whatever aspect that he feels he needs to work on. He is not going to leave anything that he can affect and become better. It doesn’t matter if he scores a hat-trick or he doesn’t score and missed three chances, his preparation as soon as the final whistle goes will always be methodical and perfectly preparing for the next day. That’s something that has given him longevity.
“I always said that the footballer was retiring when the body was telling the brain ‘Look, I’m finished’. With Cristiano, I have learned it’s not like that. It’s the brain that tells the body it’s time to finish. He has got this capacity of wanting to be the best every day that he is involved in sport. I have never seen that hunger ever before at the same level.”
Special treatment: Portugal block out Ronaldo 'noise'
Martinez currently boasts the honour of working with Ronaldo. Asked what that is like and whether the all-time great enjoys any special treatment, the 52-year-old Spaniard said: “First and foremost, you have to treat every player, individually, in a separate way. There are no two people that are the same.
“Obviously you have got Cristiano Ronaldo the player, that is in the dressing room and is somebody that wants to prepare in the best possible way because what he has done in his career - the longevity - is because he is meticulous, he is a winner, he is a hungry individual. You need to match that.
“What is important is always to get the expectations of every single player in the space that we are working with. Then there is another phenomenon that you cannot control - that noise. You are talking about somebody that is more than a footballer, somebody who the numbers in social media represent that he is followed well beyond football fans - you are talking about 600 million followers. He is probably the most famous individual in the world. That doesn’t come along to what is our demand in the dressing room, and his demands.
“We always need to get the best of our players and you need to create an environment that he gets that. The rest you need to recognise as noise and if it doesn’t affect the group internally, you need to accept it for what it is. You cannot lose time on trying to change that because it is impossible to control.”
Inspirational figure: Ronaldo demands nothing but the best
Ronaldo is now held up as an inspiration to those around him, but knows that he still has to fight for his place. Martinez went on to say: “You always try to gather inspiration, stimulation, by people in sport that have achieved something that nobody has achieved before. He is a very clear example of that. He has got landmarks, playing over 225 games for a national team - no other has done it - his goalscoring record, what he has had many times in his career - 21 years of service in the national team - those are given examples for the players that are now sharing the dressing room.
“What is important is his commitment to the team. That is what is essential, to measure that because it gets to a point that the competition for places is the same for everybody. At the level of a national team, constantly your position is at risk.”
Ronaldo will, fitness permitting, form part of Portugal’s plans at next summer’s World Cup. He is a two-time UEFA Nations League winner, with a European Championship title to his name from 2016, and will be determined to emulate Messi by capturing a global crown before history-making boots are hung up for good.
