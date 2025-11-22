'He doesn't give a damn' - Cristiano Ronaldo's sisters hit back at criticism of Portugal superstar's meeting with Donald Trump at the White House

The 40-year-old received criticism for some quarters for attending the dinner party at White House, however, his sisters, Elma and Katia Aveiro have now defended their elder brother, while slamming his critics on social media.

On her Instagram story, Elma wrote: "Haven't these clowns realized yet that he doesn't give a damn about their opinions? This isn't for those who want it, it's for those who can handle it. They have nothing else to say, damn it."

Katia, on the other hand, posted a video where she said: "All it took was work, something many critics have only heard about. A visit to the White House, and that's it, an emotional nuclear explosion. Hypocrites. Such a huge hysteria has taken hold that it's frightening. It's as if Cristiano had announced the end of the world."

