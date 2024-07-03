'Scared to axe Cristiano Ronaldo' - Ex-Premier League star launches stinging attack on Roberto Martinez as Portugal boss accused of 'lacking backbone' after CR7's 'selfish' Euro 2024 display vs Slovenia Cristiano RonaldoPortugalRoberto MartinezEuropean Championship

Roberto Martinez has been accused of being 'scared' to remove Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal's XI as the debate over CR7 rages on.