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Cristiano Ronaldo hit with suspension! Al-Nassr star punished by FPF after sensational Portugal walkout
Portugal suspend captain after walkout
Ronaldo has been provisionally suspended by the FPF after walking out on his country last month. The 41-year-old abandoned Portugal's Nations League camp in September in dramatic fashion, causing major disruption behind the scenes.
The Al-Nassr forward grew frustrated after being left as an unused substitute against Norway. He then departed the squad entirely upon discovering he would not be in the starting line-up for the subsequent fixture against Denmark.
The FPF officially issued the provisional suspension on October 9, marking the disciplinary case as an urgent matter. Under federation rules, players who fail to appear for international duty face a severe ban ranging from one to six months, alongside a significant financial penalty.
- AFP
Ronaldo claims breach of trust
The rift between Ronaldo and Portugal coach Jesus sparked the sudden and controversial departure. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner released a lengthy public statement detailing his intense frustrations with the manager's recent decision-making
Ronaldo claimed he left the camp because Jesus had twice "broke his word" regarding his playing time. The veteran forward openly accused his coach of committing an "absolute breach of trust" during the tense international break. Despite the severe accusations, FPF president Pedro Proenca has attempted to ease the rising tension.
"This is a time for calm and composure," Proenca told Record. "We are all sitting down together at the table. There is a strong desire to have our captain back with us. There will be a normal disciplinary process."
- Getty
Focus shifts back to club football
While his international future hangs in the balance during the ongoing FPF disciplinary process, Ronaldo remains entirely focused on his club football. He is currently starring in the Middle East for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.
The veteran attacker returned to domestic action last week in predictably fine form. He scored his 980th career goal to help Al-Nassr secure a commanding 3-0 victory over Al Diriyah.
Ronaldo will now await the final official verdict from the FPF regarding the exact length of his suspension. In the meantime, he will continue leading the line for his club side in his relentless quest to reach his historic goalscoring milestone.
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