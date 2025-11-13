Getty
Cristiano Ronaldo to play until he's 50?! Al-Nassr superstar's former Man Utd team-mate reveals why 'specimen' won't be forced into retirement
Ronaldo targets: 1,000 goals & play alongside Cristiano Jr
Ronaldo is now tied to terms in the Saudi Pro League through to the summer of 2027. He is determined to reach 1,000 career goals, while it has been suggested that he could look to play on long enough to grace the same team as eldest son Cristiano Jr.
He recently joked that he has another 10 years left in him, which may be possible given the superhuman standards that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has set down the years. Former Manchester United team-mate Campbell sees no reason why the evergreen frontman would consider hanging up boots while seemingly remaining at the peak of his powers.
Why retire? Ronaldo could play on for several more years
Speaking in association with Kasinohai, Campbell told GOAL when asked if Ronaldo will continue beyond the age of 42 and towards 50: “It’s one of those, it’s entirely down to him. It’s not going to be your usual ‘my body’s aching and I can’t do this anymore, I’m constantly getting injured’. He’s so dedicated still. If he wanted to play for another three, four, five years, I’m sure he’s more than capable of doing it. It’s incredible to see such a specimen keep going.”
Campbell added on Ronaldo’s 1,000-goal target, with those numbers considered to be untouchable even for the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe: “It’s mindblowing. I was talking with someone the other day and I don’t think I played in 1,000 games! For him to score 1,000 goals, it’s that high of a standard that’s it’s hard to fathom and get your mind round how one person can do that. But, he’s touching distance to 1,000 goals and it’s incredible. But that’s just him all over - it’s credit to him, his dedication, his work rate. He’s an extraordinarily talented footballer.”
What makes Ronaldo special? Former team-mate explains
Campbell saw Ronaldo taking his first tentative steps towards superstardom with Premier League giants United. They transformed him from a tricky winger into a prolific forward, with those at Old Trafford never in any doubt that he was destined to reach the top.
Quizzed on what made CR7 special, Campbell said: “Loads of things! He was the first out on the training pitch and last in. He lived and breathed football. Everything that he did was in preparation for either his next training session or his next game.
“Like we all do when we first start playing football, he had that enthusiasm for learning and getting better. He used to go off at the end of a training session with a ball and go all round Carrington - the 14 pitches - doing dribbling. You could see that he was determined to be better. As we’ve all seen in the years after that, he carried on and is still doing it to this day.”
Trophy tilts: Domestic & international honours up for grabs
Campbell went on to say of demanding characters such as Roy Keane and Gary Neville helping to push Ronaldo towards greatness: “I think you have to give credit to the environment because the standards at Old Trafford and Carrington back then were through the roof. I remember as a young lad going into training, just the boxes at the start of the session were intense. You had to do right because you had the likes of Roy Keane, Gary Neville that were making sure that everyone was up to standards, up to scratch.
“I think that helped young players like Cristiano - knowing that he has to be on top form constantly. It was a challenge. Young footballers like to be challenged and he was getting that daily by all of the old boys at United. I think the environment definitely helped him progress as a player and continue his long career.”
Ronaldo has registered 10 goals through 11 appearances for Al-Nassr this season, as they chase down domestic honours. He is - with 225 caps and 143 international goals to his name - expected to form part of Portugal’s squad at the 2026 World Cup, as he takes aim again at the one major honour to have eluded him.
