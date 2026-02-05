Goal.com
Live
Cristiano Ronaldo next club GFXGetty/GOAL
James Westwood

Cristiano Ronaldo's next club: Lionel Messi link-up in MLS, third stint at Man Utd & the seven options for CR7 if he leaves Al-Nassr

Why does Cristiano Ronaldo always have so much bad luck?!... First, Erik ten Hag didn't recognise his unrivalled ability at Manchester United, then Fernando Santos ruined his 2022 World Cup bid with Portugal. And now, the powers that be in Saudi Arabia are conspiring to make sure his trophy drought in the Middle East extends to three-and-a-half seasons. Give the guy a break!...

Ronaldo has gone on strike at Al-Nassr in protest over a perceived lack of investment from the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) in comparison to the other clubs under its ownership umbrella: Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli. The 41-year-old striker allegedly even tried to block Karim Benzema's deadline-day transfer to Al-Hilal from Al-Ittihad, deeming it an unfair move designed to give the former a clear advantage in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title race.

Benzema's switch went ahead despite Ronaldo refusing to play in Al-Nassr's derby clash with Al-Riyadh, and he could yet also boycott their outing against Benzema's former club, Al-Ittihad, on Friday. If there are no changes to the PIF operation in the coming weeks, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will reportedly ask to leave Al-Awwal Park Stadium at the end of the campaign - and who could blame him?!...

Al-Nassr only brought in eight new players in the summer after all, including former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix and Bayern Munich legend Kingsley Coman for a combined €90 million, as well as Inigo Martinez, who made the La Liga Team of the Season after playing an important role in Barcelona's run to the title last term.

Forget the fact that the PIF funded his record-breaking contract extension back in June - Ronaldo has been betrayed, and has every right to start exploring other options. With that in mind, GOAL runs through the seven most obvious next steps for CR7 if he does indeed cut short his time at Al-Nassr, starting with a potential second glorious homecoming...

  • Ronaldo-Man-Utd-2022-23Getty

    Manchester United

    Ronaldo scored 27 goals in 54 appearances during his second stint with Manchester United after arriving back at Old Trafford in 2021, only to then manufacture a way out after being stuck on the bench by the "disrespectful" Dutchman Ten Hag.

    Some four years on, the Red Devils could bring Ronaldo back for a third run, and the man himself claims to know exactly what needs to be done to make the club great again.

    "I'm sad because that’s one of the most important clubs in the world, and a club that I still have in my heart,” he said during an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored in November. "You have to follow with the intelligent people, smart people, to create a base for the future as Manchester United have [done] so many years ago. Nicky Butt, Gary [Neville], Roy Keane, [David] Beckham, they became big players, but they had youth.

    "So Manchester United right now, they don't have a structure.  I hope that changes in the future, present-future, because the potential of the club, it's amazing. It's one of the most important clubs of the century.”

    Michael Carrick's recent appointment as interim manager shows that United perhaps took notice of Ronaldo's words, and re-signing the evergreen Portugal international could help bring the glory times back to the Theatre of Dreams. Quite how invaluable of a learning curve Ronaldo's return would provide £74m ($111m) signing Benjamin Sesko if the Slovenian were to spend the next year or two playing second fiddle to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is worth bearing in mind, however.

    • Advertisement
  • TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-REAL MADRIDAFP

    Real Madrid

    "I'm happy at Real Madrid and I want to stay and finish my career there if possible," Ronaldo said after winning his fifth Ballon d'Or in December 2017. The Sporting CP academy graduate ended up leaving for Juventus the following summer, but, to this day, he retains a unique emotional link to Los Blancos.

    "My period at Real Madrid is the happiest for me in terms of football," he said in January 2025, and Ronaldo could still end his glittering career at the Bernabeu, where he would undoubtedly be welcomed back with open arms amid a turbulent period that is seeing Alvaro Arbeloa trying to pick up the pieces after Xabi Alonso's ill-fated seven-month reign.

    Madrid's current leading light, Kylian Mbappe, has repeatedly called Ronaldo his 'idol' and has regularly picked the Portuguese's brain since arriving in the Spanish capital. Having the opportunity to work with him in close quarters and share the spotlight might, then, be a dream scenario for the Frenchman - or perhaps not.

    It has also been suggested that Madrid's biggest weakness these days is a lack of tracking back from their forward players, especially Mbappe. Quite how signing Ronaldo would solve that issue is a question that is probably best left unanswered.

  • Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Newcastle

    The PIF also happens to be Newcastle's majority owner, which means the Magpies are ideally positioned to bring Ronaldo back to Europe. According to Marca, they could have done exactly that in 2023, as Ronaldo's first contract at Al-Nassr included a clause that gave him the option to join Newcastle if they qualified for the Champions League.

    A move never transpired then, but do Newcastle have far greater need for a player of Ronaldo's stature now, as they languish in the Premier League's bottom half? Sure, they would have to sideline £124m ($168m) duo Nick Woltemade and Yoanne Wissa, but both pale in comparison to the age-defying Ronaldo...

    Ronaldo would be unquestionably the most high-profile signing in Newcastle's history. His presence guarantees more eyes and raised expectations, and failure to meet them would set the Saudi project on Tyneside back even further. A risk worth taking, then?...

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Messi Ronaldo split 2025Getty/GOAL

    Inter Miami

    When former Arsenal midfielder Anders Limpar was asked about the prospect of Ronaldo moving to MLS last year, he gave a response that made a lot of sense.

    "Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been there, Lionel Messi is there now and can you imagine if Cristiano Ronaldo joined him? Why not? It would be the icing on the cake - and imagine they played together, it would be simply unbelievable," said Limpar. "I think there is only one person who can make that happen and that is David Beckham. If you ask me, Ronaldo should leave Saudi Arabia and make MLS bigger than ever."

    Indeed, Beckham already pulled off one of the greatest coups ever when luring Messi to Miami in 2023, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he's been on the phone with Ronaldo's entourage after hearing of his disillusionment in Saudi.

    Ronaldo would also be eager to stamp his mark on another league, after - as he might claim - revolutionising the game in Saudi. He has suggested that MLS is "obviously" a worse competition than the Pro League, but as Limpar observed, he'd instantly make it "bigger", and potentially better. 

    Messi has won two successive MVP awards and lifted Inter Miami to their first MLS Cup crown in 2025, so what could possibly go wrong if Ronaldo's single-minded mentality was added to the mix?...

  • Cristiano Ronaldo Sporting 11082002Getty Images

    Sporting CP

    "It would be incredible to see him finish his career at Sporting CP. It would be the best, a beautiful story for everyone," Ronaldo's former team-mate Ricardo Sa Pinto said in a recent interview with Radio Marca. "When you love football like Cristiano, you know there are stories that only happen once. It would be a beautiful story, a very beautiful one. The Sporting fans deserve it. And so does he."

    Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, has also long been pushing for the forward to retrace his steps. "Ronaldo has to come back here," she said in 2021. "If it were my choice, he would already be here. He likes to watch Sporting games. I've already told him: 'Son, before I die, I want to see you return to Sporting'. He says: 'Let's see.'"

    Sporting are perhaps the least attractive European option for Ronaldo based on prestige, but they're top for pure romance. He spent six years on the Portuguese club's books before joining United in 2003, and though he represents the greatest triumph of their academy system, he only played 31 senior matches, scoring five goals, and didn't win a trophy at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

    There is, then, unfinished business for Ronaldo in Lisbon. Would he be an upgrade on Sporting's current No.9, Luis Suarez, who currently sits second in the Liga Portugal scoring charts on 18 goals from 19 appearances in 2025-26? Well, Suarez is a strong finisher, link-man and presser with bags of pace, but Ronaldo is Ronaldo, and his aura alone could strike fear into Sporting's opponents.

    Pinto, then, is right: It would be a "beautiful story", even if it resulted in no tangible success of any kind.

  • Al-Ittihad v Al-Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Another Saudi club

    Ronaldo, however, is very unlikely to be handed the same eye-watering £488,000-per-day(!) salary he earns at Al-Nassr if he departs the Middle East. If financial power is one of his main motivators at this late stage in his career, he'd be best off staying in Saudi - though that doesn't mean he has to remain tied to Al-Nassr.

    The Riyadh-based side have spent a total of €414m on transfers since Ronaldo's arrival, eclipsing Al Ittihad (€380m) and Al Ahli (€386m), but they are still well behind Al-Hilal's outlay of €650m. Benzema is just the latest in a long-line of marquee additions at Al-Hilal, who won the 2023-24 Pro League title without losing a single game, with big money also spent on the likes of Neymar, Ruben Neves, Malcom, Joao Cancelo, Kalidou Koulibaly and Darwin Nunez.

    If you can't beat them, why not join them? According to CBS Sports, PIF pushed for Al-Hilal to sign Ronaldo before the expanded Club World Cup in 2025, so it's not unrealistic to think they could target him again, even after the capture of Benzema.

    The masterplan could be to reunite Ronaldo and Benzema, who enjoyed unprecedented success together at Real Madrid. At Madrid, Benzema put in the hard yards in the build-up play while Ronaldo waited to pounce and claim all the praise, so why not reintroduce that dynamic to a star-laden squad?!

    The Portugal international can kill two birds with one stone at Al-Hilal by ending his six-year trophy drought (having won no major honours since the 2021 Coppa Italia), and re-establishing himself as the unrivalled face of Saudi football. Al-Nassr supporters would feel blindsided, but that's not Ronaldo's problem.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal vs HungaryGetty Images

    Retire!

    Retirement is on the table, too, though Ronaldo rejected the possibility when speaking to Canal 11 in October.

    "People, especially my family, say, 'It's time for you to stop. You've done everything. Why do you want to score a thousand goals?' But I don't think so," he said. "I think I'm still producing good things, I'm helping my club and the national team, and why not keep going? I'm sure that when I finish, I'll be fulfilled, because I gave it my all. I know I don't have many more years, but the few I have, I'll try to enjoy to the fullest."

    Ronaldo is only 39 goals short of that magic, four-figure career total, and it would feel like a tragedy if he doesn't make it - at least for the man himself.

    An elusive World Cup is still on his agenda, too, as Portugal head into the 2026 event in North America as one of the favourites. Some believe that Ronaldo is standing in the way of his country's progress, given he's only scored once in his last 10 major tournament appearances and often rebukes his team-mates for neglecting to look for him straight away, but Roberto Martinez has emphatically dismissed such a notion.

    "He's a player who, for us, is a finisher. He's the all-time leading scorer. So, having a player who now has 25 goals in the last 30 games (across qualifiers, friendlies and the Nations League) for the national team is a gift," the Portugal boss said last month. "It's about the present; we're not talking about what he did 10 years ago. So, for me, his commitment is very important. He's the only player in the world with more than 220 international caps. So, with Cristiano Ronaldo's experience, having the commitment he has... He's an example. And he's a player who inspires the locker room."

    Can you imagine the Portugal national team without Ronaldo? They'd probably pass teams to death, with Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves getting all the headlines. But who needs fluid football when you can go direct to a man who will always back himself go for glory, even when there appear to be better options?...

    Martinez is spot on; Ronaldo remains a gift for the sport, if only for the publicity he continues to provide. Whether him continuing to play is beneficial to anyone aside from Ronaldo is, however, at least up for debate.

0