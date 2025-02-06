Cristiano Ronaldo spotted in New York! 12ft statue unveiled in Times Square amid bizarre ‘Siuuu’ world record bid as Al-Nassr superstar is honoured in America on 40th birthday
A statue of Cristiano Ronaldo has been unveiled in New York as a part of a bizarre “Siuuu” world record bid to mark the Portuguese’s 40th birthday.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Portuguese icon has reached notable landmark
- Still going strong in the Saudi Pro League
- Hopes to grace 2026 World Cup in the States