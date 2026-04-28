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Would Cristiano Ronaldo consider Man Utd return if Michael Carrick asked transfer question? Record-chasing and bench duty figure in Louis Saha’s answer
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Ronaldo won titles and first Ballon d'Or with Man Utd
Ronaldo took his first tentative steps towards superstardom after linking up with United in 2003. He arrived in England as a fleet-footed winger, but was transformed into the greatest goalscorer that the game has ever seen.
Premier League and Champions League crowns were captured with the Red Devils, along with a first Golden Ball. Many happy memories were made while filling the No.7 jersey made famous by George Best, Eric Cantona and David Beckham.
That shirt was passed his way again in 2021 following a historic nine-year stint at Real Madrid - which delivered 450 goals - and three productive seasons with Serie A giants Juventus. An emotional return to a spiritual home quickly turned from a dream into a nightmare.
Portuguese GOAT still going strong at 41 years of age
Having fallen out with Erik ten Hag, leading to an explosive interview being given to Piers Morgan, Ronaldo saw his contract terminated in November 2022. A matter of months later the most lucrative deal in world football was signed at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.
More Golden Boot-winning exploits have been delivered in the Middle East, with the evergreen frontman still going strong at 41 years of age. The odd question has been asked of his future there, after taking strike action at one stage, with a retracing of steps to Europe not being ruled out for a man preparing to grace a sixth World Cup finals this summer.
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Would Ronaldo consider a return to Old Trafford?
Having once shared a dressing room with Carrick - who has put himself in contention to become United’s permanent manager by guiding the club towards Champions League qualification - would a third spell in Manchester appeal to Ronaldo?
When that question was put to Saha, the former United striker - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of BetVictor Online Casino - said: “To have a consideration, why not, but I don't think that is going to materialise because I think there is a future of Manchester United and there is a future of Cristiano Ronaldo and those two stories look nice, but they don't seem to be merging really well. So at the moment, I don't think this is natural.
“You definitely need experience alongside the strikers. It won't make them any worse, but at the same time, Cristiano still wants to play, he still wants to break records, he won't allow himself to be sitting on a bench or have to accept some moments that he's not going to play, for example.
“I don't think that works really well. So based on the records that he wants to reach, I just don't see that very much.”
Ronaldo assured of a standing among the immortals
Ronaldo registered 118 goals for United during his first stint on their books, and 27 across his second. His reputation was tarnished slightly when seemingly manufacturing an exit ahead of the 2022 World Cup, but he will always be lauded as a legend by most Red Devils supporters.
His contract at Al-Nassr is due to run until 2027, meaning that there is no need to consider a new challenge this summer, and a first major title in Saudi Arabia could soon be secured. It appears likely that European football has seen the last of a player whose legacy will live forever among the sporting immortals.