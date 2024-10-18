Cristiano Ronaldo wins it! Late penalty sees Portugal star secure three points for Al-Nassr as Al-Shabab miss a spot kick in crazy ending to Saudi Pro League clash
Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show with a late penalty as the Portuguese sealed a 2-1 win for Al-Nassr against Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League.
- Al-Nassr beat Al-Shabab 2-1
- Ronaldo converted a penalty deep in injury time
- Hamdallah turned villain as he missed from the spot