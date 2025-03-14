Cristiano Ronaldo and Jhon Duran are up and running! Al-Nassr's deadly duo get the job done despite red card as win over Al-Kholood boosts AFC Champions League hopes
Cristiano Ronaldo and Jhon Duran on target as Al-Nassr raced to a 3-1 win over Al-Kholood to boost their AFC Champions League hopes.
- Al-Nassr had little trouble beating Al-Kholood
- Ronaldo, Mane & Duran on the scoresheet
- Nawaf's red card will see him miss Al-Hilal fixture