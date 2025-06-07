Shots fired at Cristiano Ronaldo! Franck Ribery questions CR7's Ballon d'Or comments with ex-Bayern Munich winger still salty over 2013 snub
Franck Ribery seemingly expressed his bitterness at missing out in 2013 after Cristiano Ronaldo's latest comments regarding the Ballon d'Or award.
- Ronaldo believes Champions League winner should win Ballon d'Or
- Ribery questioned CR7's latest comments on the individual award
- Frenchman salty over being snubbed in 2013 with Ronaldo winning it that year