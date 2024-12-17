Cristiano Ronaldo's former agent claims Al-Nassr star 'will always be the best player of all time' ahead of Lionel Messi as Lamine Yamal is urged to follow his example to win Ballon d'Or
Cristiano Ronaldo's former agent Jorge Mendes has claimed that the Al-Nassr star "will always be the best player of all time" ahead of Lionel Messi.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Jorge Mendes shared his view on the GOAT debate
- Insisted that the Portuguese is the best player of all time
- Also advised Yamal to follow in Ronaldo's footsteps