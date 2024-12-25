Cristiano Ronaldo's final career goals? Ex-Man Utd coach identifies two CR7 objectives - with one LeBron James-esque target involving Portuguese GOAT’s son
Cristiano Ronaldo still has a couple of career goals to chase down, according to Rene Meulensteen, with one of those involving his son Cristiano Jr.
- All-time great still going strong at 39
- Son catching the eye in Al-Nassr academy
- CR7 still has targets with club & country