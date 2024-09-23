Cristiano Ronaldo's 'big ego' credited with making him 'greatest role model in football history' as World Cup-winning midfielder explains 'huge respect' for Al-Nassr superstar
Cristiano Ronaldo’s “big ego” is being credited with making the Portuguese superstar the “greatest role model in football history”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Standing among all-time greats secured
- Enjoyed remarkable longevity at the very top
- Intends to reach 1,000 goals before retiring