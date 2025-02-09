Cristiano Ronaldo's got moves! Al-Nassr superstar dances with his mother Maria Dolores Aveiro as Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro performs at glitzy 40th birthday party
Cristiano Ronaldo shared a dance with his mother Maria Dolores Aveiro as the Al-Nassr star celebrated his 40th birthday with a glitzy party.
- Ronaldo celebrates 40th birthday in glitzy party
- Shares a dance with his mother Dolores Aveiro
- Singer Rauw Alejandro performs with live band