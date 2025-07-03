Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr preparing shock £73m swoop for Arsenal star to replace departing Jhon Duran

Al-Nassr are reportedly shifting their focus to Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli as they continue their hunt for a marquee left winger. After failing to persuade Liverpool to sell Luis Diaz, the Saudi Pro League side have identified the Brazilian international as a prime alternative to bolster their squad this summer.

Al-Nassr view Martinelli as his replacement

