Cristian Romero gets away with it! Thomas Frank confirms Tottenham captain escapes fine and won't be stripped of armband despite public attack on board

Romero has escaped sanction after accusing the Tottenham board of spreading "lies" in an explosive social media post. The Argentine World Cup winner took to Instagram in the aftermath of Wednesday’s 3-2 loss on the south coast, claiming that "other people" should be fronting up to explain the club's struggles.

In a post that was widely interpreted as a direct dig at the board, Romero wrote: "At times like this, it should be other people coming out to speak, but they don’t – as has been happening for several years now. They only show up when things are going well, to tell a few lies."

Although the line regarding "lies" was subsequently deleted, the damage seemed done. However, following a meeting between Romero, Frank, and co-sporting director Johan Lange on Thursday morning, the Spurs boss confirmed that the matter has been closed without punishment.

"He is our captain, he’s not been fined," Frank confirmed. "That’s an internal thing, but we haven’t done that. I think there’s a lot of ways to deal with different situations. We’ve chosen to have a good conversation with him, understand where he stands, handle it internally and that’s everything I have to say."