AFP
'Not won here in 60 years' - Cristian Chivu insists Inter will maintain identity against Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid
A historic challenge at the Bernabeu
Cristian Chivu insists Inter are determined to 'write important pages in the history' of the club as they prepare to begin their Champions League campaign against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday. The Nerazzurri face one of the toughest possible opening nights in Europe, returning to the stadium where Jose Mourinho guided them to their third and most recent Champions League crown in 2010.
Having played under Mourinho during Inter's historic treble season, Chivu maintains a strong bond with his former manager while stressing that his own tactical vision remains distinct. Fully aware of the immense pressure that comes with leading the Nerazzurri in Europe, the Romanian manager emphasized the responsibility on his shoulders. 'We have an obligation to write important pages in the history of this club. In recent years, this club has reached important standards, and we have to write other pages of its history. My emotions in this stadium? It has become even more beautiful. Today it is even more modern and it is a pleasure for everyone to have the opportunity to play a match in this stadium,' Chivu told reporters at his pre-match press conference.
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Respecting the Special One
The bond between Chivu and Mourinho remains unbreakable despite their upcoming touchline battle. During their glory years at San Siro, Chivu won two Serie A titles, a Coppa Italia, an Italian Super Cup, and the Champions League under the Portuguese manager. Reflecting on their shared success and deep personal connection, the Romanian was quick to praise his former mentor: 'Mourinho is a special person for me. Meeting him was a stroke of luck. He helped me during the most difficult moment of my life, and I will never forget that.'
Despite his profound connection with Mourinho, Chivu firmly rejected the idea that the veteran coach shaped his tactical framework, maintaining that his managerial style is built on personal experience. 'I have never copied anyone,' he explained. 'I have my own idea of football, built as a player and during my years in the youth sector, where I had the opportunity to experiment with things that are helping me these years.'
Breaking the sixty-year hoodoo
Inter face a formidable task in Spain, having failed to win at the Bernabeu for six decades. Overall, Real Madrid have won the last four meetings between the two sides, with Inter's most recent victory against the Spanish giants dating back to the 1998-99 season. Chivu accepts the scale of the challenge but insists his side will not compromise their style. 'Playing at the Bernabeu is never easy for anyone. It has been 60 years since Inter won here,' he said. 'Many teams have struggled to win here. We will do our best, but without changing who we are. We want to be dominant, we want to show that we have grown, and there is no perfect way to approach Real Madrid.'
When pressed on Mourinho's claim that Inter should have captured another Champions League title in recent seasons, Chivu offered a sharp yet measured response: 'The question to ask him is whether he wanted Inter to win. We have gone far thanks to the competence of the directors and the ability of the players, who for the last eight years have shown important things. With ideas and work, through merit and ability, we are in a situation where many people think we can do it. The Champions League is cruel. Even those who win it have to overcome certain moments and need a little luck. We simply want to be competitive, to be up to the competition and to what the club has achieved in recent years.'
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Chivu warns against underestimating Real Madrid
Despite Real Madrid's recent setback against Real Betis, Chivu remains wary of the Spanish giants, pointing to the natural adjustment period required for their new signings. 'The start of a season is never simple, and it is still early. There are players who still have to get used to what it means to play for Real Madrid, which is never simple. The start has been balanced. They lost their last match but undeservedly. They have an important coach who knows how certain things need to be done and players of the highest level,' Chivu explained.
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