Cristhian Mosquera supported Arsenal as a boy due to 'aura' as Gunners' newest defensive hero opens up on 'totally intense' Mikel Arteta talks
Mosquera impresses at Arsenal on debut season
Mosquera has enjoyed a rapid and impressive start to life at Arsenal after arriving in the summer of 2025. Brought in initially as a rotational option behind William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, he quickly found himself stepping into high-pressure fixtures earlier than anticipated due to injuries. Despite the Premier League’s notorious learning curve for young defenders, he has handled the challenge with remarkable composure and confidence.
Those performances have earned him strong internal praise and growing external recognition, marking him as one of the most astute value signings of the season. Arsenal spent around £13 million to secure his services, a fee that already looks like a bargain given the quality he has displayed.
While Arsenal’s original plan may have been to ease him into the intensity and tactical complexity of Arteta’s system, his form has forced a rethink. Instead of waiting years to develop, Mosquera has placed himself directly into the first-team conversation. His early success has not only boosted squad depth but also strengthened Arsenal’s long-term future at the heart of their defence.
Mosquera opens up on Arsenal's 'aura' and 'intense' Arteta
Mosquera openly admits that Arsenal were already part of his football identity growing up. Speaking to The Telegraph, he said: “I always watched the Premier League. In fact, my team was Arsenal. The players, the shirt. I saw them as a bit different: they had something, an aura.”
He revealed the decisive moment in choosing the Gunners came after talking with Mikel Arteta: “Before I had decided, someone in my camp said: ‘The moment you speak to Mikel, there’s no way he won’t convince you.’ And that’s exactly how it happened. When the call finished, my destination couldn’t have been clearer.”
Mosquera also described Arteta’s famous personality and coaching style: “Yes, totally, totally. He really lives for football, he was raised on it, experienced everything. You see that when he talks. He loves the detail, sees things other eyes might not. I’m so happy with him. He’s an incredible person and he’s helping me a lot. The staff have made it easy. Arsenal is an incredible club.”
He then gave insight into his swift settling-in period in London: “I’ve settled super fast, which I didn’t expect before I came but I could see it in the first few days. What I’ve most liked about London is that you get there and the myth about the English being cold isn’t true at all. You’re immediately convinced you’ll settle, not just because of the team and coaching staff but the people at the club who don’t get seen from the outside and are fundamental. I was in a hotel but with their help I’ve got a house.”
Mosquera had been courted by multiple clubs before Arsenal move
Mosquera’s signing marked a major coup for Arsenal in the 2025 market, as he was being closely monitored by top clubs across Europe. Having earned an Olympic gold medal with Spain and emerged as one of La Liga’s standout young defenders at Valencia, his availability sparked immediate interest. However, Arsenal’s early groundwork and Arteta’s personal pitch ensured his move to north London happened smoothly.
The 21-year-old’s versatility has already shown its value as he has filled in on either side of central defence while maintaining a strong level of performance. Ability on the ball has always been a requirement for defenders under Arteta, and Mosquera fits that profile perfectly; able to carry possession forward or initiate attacks through progressive passing lanes. His integration has been so successful that there has been no noticeable drop-off in Arsenal’s system when he plays.
Mosquera could start again following Gabriel's injury
Arsenal’s first-choice partnership remains Saliba and Gabriel, but Mosquera has put genuine pressure on that hierarchy. With a packed fixture schedule and potential rotation required in upcoming marquee matches, more opportunities are inevitable for the young Spaniard. His ability to step up without hesitation ensures he is no longer considered merely backup, but real competition.
With Gabriel's recent injury on international duty with Brazil, Mosquera may bag another start for Arsenal when they take on Tottenham on November 23. The Spaniard could also feature against Bayern Munich in the Champions League next midweek.
