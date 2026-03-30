Craig Bellamy addresses Wales future as Celtic links increase following World Cup play-off loss

Speaking after the defeat, Bellamy was candid about the emotional toll of the past fortnight. "It's always difficult after not achieving your objective," he said. "Next week it's an empty week because I was so looking forward to going to Salt Lake City, and I honestly believed that was happening. So the heartbreak actually was more than I anticipated. But to gain the energy to refocus and want to go again. It's definitely still there."

The Welshman continued to express his passion for the international role despite the disappointment. "I really enjoy this. I really enjoy this. We'll talk more after it probably as well because my mind is just so focused on Northern Ireland at the present moment. But yeah, it's the best role in the world," he added.