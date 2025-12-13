Getty/ Vin Diesel Instagram
CR7 is Fast & Furious! Vin Diesel teases that Cristiano Ronaldo could appear in latest film in street race movie series
Ronaldo to feature in Fast & Furious?
Vin Diesel took to Instagram to upload a photo taken alongside sporting icon Ronaldo, while fuelling speculation of a potential collaboration between the pair as he confirmed that the filmmakers had “written a role for him” to appear in the next Fast & Furious movie.
The next instalment in the series will be Fast & Furious 11, believed to be called Fast Forever, and is billed as the finale to the iconic saga which has been running since 2001. The street racing phenomenon may bring its final offering to screens in 2026 despite recent delays, meaning that time is running out for Ronaldo to become a part of the film in time for its release.
The 40-year-old Al-Nassr striker has been expanding his off-field empire in preparation for life after football, as one of the biggest and most well-known celebrities on the planet. A pivot into the acting industry as one facet of his future career would come as no surprise, particularly as Ronaldo already announced the launch of his own film studio, UR•MARV, alongside director and producer Vaughn, in April 2025.
'We wrote a role for him...' - Vin Diesel hints at Ronaldo appearance
Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious saga, said on Instagram of a possible Ronaldo appearance in the movie franchise: "Everyone asked, would he be in the Fast mythology… I gotta tell you he is a real one. We wrote a role for him… @cristiano."
Ronaldo's film career could be underway after studio launch
As mentioned, Ronaldo hit headlines in April 2025 after launching his very own film studio, which was said to be a collaboration between film and sport and involved a leading mind in each field in Ronaldo and well-known British film producer and director Vaughn. The launch also revealed that Ronaldo and Vaughn had already created two films together and were working on a third, with the promise of 'Hollywood stars' to feature in the venture.
A statement on Ronaldo’s X page read: “Cristiano Ronaldo loves movies; Matthew Vaughn loves sport - and they both love a good story.
“Both have been disruptive champions at their game and will now combine the world of sport and storytelling through the launch of UR•MARV, an independent joint venture film studio embracing innovative technology, with a nod to tradition.
“Through UR•MARV, Ronaldo and Vaughn have financed and produced two action films together and are about to start a third in the same series. They look forward to announcing the first release soon.”
Ronaldo said on the venture: “This is an exciting chapter for me, as I look ahead to new ventures in business.”
Vaughn, famed for his work on the Kingsman franchise and the X-Men, added: “Cristiano has created stories on the pitch that I could never have written, and I look forward to creating inspiring movies with him - he’s a real-life superhero.”
Ronaldo the movie star could soon be on screens
Though Ronaldo’s playing career is by no means over, with the 2026 World Cup around the corner and 11 goals in 12 games under his belt for Al-Nassr already this season, a sensational cameo from the great Portuguese in the final Fast & Furious movie could soon become a reality.
Whether CR7 will have the opportunity to attend shooting for the film in time for its release is another matter, but there is no doubt that a venture into Fast & Furious would be another step in expanding his unmatched global profile yet further.
It will also make for intriguing viewing whether Ronaldo and Vaughn’s collaborative film series hits screens in the coming years, and what role Ronaldo might play within the films if that is the case. But the launch of Cristiano the movie star could well be underway.
