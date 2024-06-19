Could Lionel Messi and Inter Miami win the Premier League?! Sergio Aguero makes sensational claim over MLS club's chances in England as he hails former Argentina team-mate as 'the GOAT'
Sergio Aguero has sensationally claimed that Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are good enough to win the Premier League.
- Messi starring in MLS with Inter Miami
- Team currently top of Eastern Conference Standings
- Aguero rates Miami's chances in Premier League