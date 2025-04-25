'They say his father is a thief' - Copa del Rey final referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea breaks down in tears as he reveals his son is tormented at school just hours after release of controversial Real Madrid TV video
Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea was emotional after his son faced abuse at school following a controversial Real Madrid TV video.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bengoetxea to officiate Copa del Rey final
- RMTV post video criticising referee
- Bengoetxea breaks down in tears