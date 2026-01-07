Getty Images Sport
'Continue our process' - USWNT headline 11th SheBelieves Cup as CONCACAF and CONMEBOL collide
SheBelieves Cup returns
The U.S. Women's National Team headline the 11th edition of the SheBelieves Cup, which returns this March with a top-tier international field that also includes Canada, Colombia, and Argentina.
The four-team tournament will be staged across three U.S. cities. Play opens March 1 at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn., before moving to ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio, on March 4. The tournament concludes March 7 with the finale at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J.
The USWNT enter as the competition’s most decorated side, having won seven SheBelieves Cup titles overall. Their run of five consecutive championships ended in 2025, when Japan snapped the streak. Colombia will make their second appearance in the tournament, Canada their fourth, while Argentina return for just the second time after finishing fourth in 2021.
The bigger picture
It's a CONCACAF vs. CONMEBOL style tournament as the Americans welcome Argentina, Canada and Colombia. In terms of world rankings, the USWNT are second in the world, with Canada filtering in at 10th, Colombia 20th, and Argentina 30th.
Emma Hayes' side and Canada are the top two teams in the CONCACAF region, and they will be up against two semifinalists from the 2025 Copa América Feminina. Colombia ended up winning on penalty kicks before falling to Brazil in the final of the tournament.
Date Match Venue City Kickoff March 1 Canada vs. Colombia GEODIS Park Nashville, Tenn. 1:00 p.m. CT March 1 USA vs. Argentina GEODIS Park Nashville, Tenn. 4:00 p.m. CT March 4 Argentina vs. Colombia ScottsMiracle-Gro Field Columbus, Ohio 3:30 p.m. ET March 4 USA vs. Canada ScottsMiracle-Gro Field Columbus, Ohio 6:30 p.m. ET March 7 Canada vs. Argentina Sports Illustrated Stadium Harrison, N.J. 12:30 p.m. ET March 7 USA vs. Colombia Sports Illustrated Stadium Harrison, N.J. 3:30 p.m. ET
'These are three teams that will likely be in the World Cup in 2027'
Hayes will be leading the Americans for the second time in this tournament.
“These are three teams that will likely be in the World Cup in 2027," Hayes said in a press release. "And of course we’ll likely see Canada in World Cup qualifying at the end of the year, so when focusing on our continued preparations and growth as a team, the SheBelieves Cup is of great value.
“Each team brings different strengths and will challenge us to find success in all parts of the field, which is exactly what we need as we continue our process to build toward the big events on the horizon.”
What's next?
The SheBelieves Cup will be the second event for the USWNT in 2026 as the team will come together for a January training camp in Los Angeles ahead of matches against Paraguay and Chile across Southern California.
