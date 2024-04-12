Conor Gallagher Chelsea 2023-24Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Revealed: Conor Gallagher's conditions for agreeing Chelsea exit this summer with Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah and Ian Maatsen also standing firm as Blues attempt to alleviate financial pressure

Conor GallagherChelseaPremier LeagueIan MaatsenTrevoh ChalobahArmando BrojaTottenham

Conor Gallagher has reportedly put down a vital condition to agree to Chelsea exit this summer as Blues attempt to alleviate financial pressure.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chelsea remain firm on selling Gallagher
  • Need to raise £100million in player sales by June 30
  • Chalobah, Maatsen and Broja could be sold as well

Editors' Picks