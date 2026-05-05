Conor Gallagher reveals how 'brilliant' Roberto De Zerbi has lifted Tottenham squad amid gruelling relegation battle

Spurs have claimed seven points from their first three games under the Italian coach, providing a significant boost to their Premier League survival hopes.

Following a crucial 2-1 victory over Aston Villa, midfielder Gallagher highlighted the manager's commitment to individual development as the driving force behind their improved form.

"The gaffer has been brilliant with us. He has brought the team together," the 26-year-old told reporters when discussing the atmosphere inside the dressing room.

"He is really worked on players individually with one-to-one meetings and one-to-one chats, trying to get that belief and confidence back in the players. He has done that with me and it has made a big difference. I know he has done that with a lot of the other lads."



