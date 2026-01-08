‘Completely stupid’ - Thomas Frank explains bizarre Arsenal mishap as Tottenham boss is spotted drinking from Gunners-branded cup at Bournemouth

BBC Sport claims that Frank was handed his customary cup of coffee by a staff member when arriving at the Vitality, with Arsenal having visited the same venue on January 3. Nobody in the Spurs camp noticed what had happened.

Frank went on to say at his post-match press conference: “Definitely not noticed it. I think it's fair to say that we're not winning every single football match so it would be absolutely, completely stupid of me to take a cup with Arsenal. Is there anyone thinking I've done that? All the staff has done it.

“They've been in the changing room, the game before us. It's normal to take a cup, give me an espresso, I do that before every game. I think actually it's a little bit sad in football that I need to be asked a question about that.”

After coming unstuck late on against Bournemouth, Spurs are now winless in three and have picked up just one victory from their last six top-flight fixtures. Unrest is mounting in the stands, with more frustration being aimed in the direction of the playing and coaching staff.

Frank said of the players being caught up in angry exchanges with supporters, having already been booed from the field of late: “I haven't seen that situation, that's one thing. I think it's fair to say everyone involved in Tottenham, players, staff, fans, everyone, is a tough one to take today.

“I think hopefully everyone can see how hard we worked to get everything in the right direction. And I think overall the performance was good, especially in the second half, in a game where we deserved to get more. That is extremely painful to be part of, so of course people are frustrated, I'm frustrated, so that's natural.”