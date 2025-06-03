All completed Real Madrid transfers so far in 2025-26

GOAL rounds up all the completed Real Madrid transfers of the 2025-26 season so far.

Xabi Alonso has officially taken over the reins at Real Madrid, fresh off an impressive spell at Bayer Leverkusen, where he led the club to a historic Bundesliga title in the 2023-24 campaign.

The Santiago Bernabeu outfit is eager to bounce back after a frustrating 2024-25 season. Not even the high-profile arrival of Kylian Mbappé could prevent a Champions League quarterfinal exit or a silverware shutout, as Madrid finished second best to arch-rivals Barcelona in both La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

With a few signings reportedly already in the bag, Alonso will be looking to stamp his identity on this Real side and usher in a new era with his own tactical blueprint.

Let's delve into all the confirmed transfers Real Madrid made during the season. Here, GOAL has got you covered with a comprehensive list of all the completed Real Madrid transfers in the 2025-26 season.