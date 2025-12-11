Competition for David Raya?! Arsenal send scouts to watch Bundesliga goalkeeper

Arsenal have been tracking Ramaj closely in recent weeks, as per Sport.de, sending scouts to Germany to observe the Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper during his loan spell at Heidenheim. The 24-year-old has impressed despite Heidenheim’s struggles in the Bundesliga, displacing club legend Kevin Muller and emerging as one of the league’s most active and reliable shot-stoppers. His performances have prompted Arsenal to take a deeper look at whether he could fit into Mikel Arteta’s long-term goalkeeping plans, particularly as a high-quality alternative to Raya.

The Gunners already have significant investment in the position, with Raya as their established No.1 and Kepa Arrizabalaga signed in the summer to provide elite-level backup. However, Arsenal are continuing to explore younger and more developmental options who could eventually challenge for the starting role or serve as a long-term successor. Ramaj’s distribution, sweeping ability and confidence under pressure make him an attractive fit for a system that demands ball-playing proficiency from the goalkeeper.

For now, Arsenal’s interest remains in its preliminary scouting phase, with no formal approach made to Dortmund or the player. Ramaj is due to return to his parent club at the end of the season, but his long-term future there is unclear, particularly if Gregor Kobel remains the undeniable first-choice goalkeeper. Should Kobel stay and Ramaj become surplus to requirements, Arsenal believe a move could quickly take shape, though much will depend on how the goalkeeper market evolves in the coming months.