Getty Reports: Colorado Rapids agree to club record €7 million fee with OGC Nice for Canada's Copa America breakout star Moise Bombito Moise Bombito Canada Nice Ligue 1 Transfers Colorado Rapids Major League Soccer The 24-year-old center back has garnered attention with strong performances for the Rapids and Canada, with a transfer to France now on the cards. Bombito's time in MLS appears close to an end

Was named 2024 MLS All-Star

Nice hope to fill void created by Jean-Clair Todibo's exit