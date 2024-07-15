Colombia player ratings vs Argentina: James Rodriguez' Copa America heroics fall short as Los Cafeteros fall in tournament final

The playmaker failed to lift his side to one more win as a remarkable tournament run ended in final

James Rodriguez and Colombia's Copa America magic ran out on Sunday night, Los Cafeteros falling 1-0 to Argentina in the final.

Los Cafeteros started the contest with the vigour of a side on a 28-game undefeated streak. They had a few good chances early, Jhon Cordoba hitting the post before Jefferson Lerma fired wide. Rodriguez, for his part, started well but failed to make an impact late on. Meanwhile, Argentina only grew, and an extra time goal from Lautaro Martinez forced the surprise finalists to settle for a runners' up medal.

Argentina really turned things on after the break. Angel Di Maria forced a full-strech save out of Camilo Vargas. Argentina thought they had won it after 70 minutes when Julian Alvarez found the back of the net - but his clever poke was ruled out due to an offside in the build up.

They should have taken the lead in extra time, but Nico Gonzalez mishit his close range effort into the arms of a grateful Camilo Vargas. And Colombia ran out of steam in the second extra period. A defensive collapse saw Martinez run through on goal, and the Inter striker finished calmly into the top corner to see Los Cafeteros' hopes of a first Copa America since 2001 ended.

GOAL rates Colombia's players from Hard Rock Cafe Stadium.