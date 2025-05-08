Jamie & Rebekah Vardy and Wayne & Coleen RooneyGetty
'Not something I ever wanted in my life' - Coleen Rooney speaks out after £1.4m legal fees ruling in 'Wagatha Christie' battle with Rebekah Vardy

Coleen Rooney has expressed "relief" after a High Court ruling concluded her long-running "Wagatha Christie" libel battle against Rebekah Vardy.

  • Coleen to be paid £1.4m by Rebekah after libel battle
  • Rebekah had accused Coleen of smearing her image
  • Brings an end to the five-year long court battle
