Cole Palmer's undercover date! Chelsea star spotted hiding from public at Winter Wonderland with model Olivia Holder following summer split from girlfriend
Winter Wonderland: Palmer tries to blend in
Palmer has made a habit of heading to Hyde Park at Christmas time, with seasonal activities being embraced. He has stepped out into the cold again for 2025, but seemingly does not want to be spotted or bothered.
The 23-year-old did his best to steer clear of prying eyes and cameras when heading out in the English capital with Holder by his side. Maybe he was merely wrapping up against the elements, but The Sun has run images of Palmer hiding his head and face in an oversized, and very cosy, Nike tracksuit.
While trying to keep his identity secret, Palmer was happy to get involved with some of the Winter Wonderland attractions. He was able to win a couple of huge stuffed bears for his festive date.
New flame: Palmer steps out with model Holder
Holder sparked speculation regarding a possible romance with Palmer when posting images on her Instagram account from inside Stamford Bridge. She was seen sporting a t-shirt that sported the slogan: "You are not on my level."
Chelsea supporters were quick to flood the comment section of said post, with many passing on messages of thanks for the role that Holder may have played in putting a smile back on Palmer’s face.
He endured a testing opening to the 2025-26 campaign, with a groin injury proving difficult to shake. A freak accident at home then left the Blues’ No.10 nursing a fractured toe. He has returned to action over recent weeks and was among the goals again in a 2-0 victory over Everton. Palmer has also been named in the FIFA Best Men’s XI.
Palmer split: Broke up with ex Grace in June
Holder is seemingly helping to raise Palmer’s spirits, with the blonde model enjoying a jet-setting lifestyle. Her social media accounts show that she has visited Dubai, Dublin, Monaco, Greece, Tenerife and Bucharest over the course of the last 12 months.
She has followed in the footsteps of Palmer’s former flame, Connie Grace, by joining him at Winter Wonderland. Palmer visited the same attraction with his ex in 2024, prior to their parting of ways in June.
At the time of that uncoupling, it was suggested that Palmer had been scared off by the idea of marriage. It was even claimed that Grace had proposed, although she was quick to rubbish those rumours.
She posted online in response to gossip that got out of control quickly: "Don’t believe everything you read online. The lies that people post to get views/likes is so sad! It’s actually wild the amount of abuse I have received from grown men in the last 24hrs! No I have never proposed a marriage lol."
Busy schedule: Festive fixtures for Palmer and Chelsea
After becoming single again, Palmer headed to the Caribbean to explore his family heritage. He has roots in St Kitts and Nevis, with plenty of sunshine being soaked up during a summer visit to pristine beaches and clear blue seas.
After returning to the United Kingdom, Palmer made a point of visiting the Notting Hill Carnival in August. Once again, he tried to go incognito there with a face mask, rastacap and fake dreadlocks being donned. He posted on social media: "Blendinggg!"
It may be that Palmer and Holder are planning on spending more time together over the holidays, exchanging gifts along the way, but the Chelsea talisman has a busy schedule to contend with in his professional life.
The Blues - who sit fourth in the Premier League table and have reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup - as questions are asked of Enzo Maresca’s long-term future as boss, have testing fixtures against Newcastle, Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Manchester City to take in between December 20 and January 4.
