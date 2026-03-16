Cole Palmer will be 'very tempted' by Man Utd move but England legend suggests Chelsea forward wouldn't even get in starting XI

Speaking exclusively to Ozoon, Waddle shared his thoughts on the player's current situation in London and how the allure of Old Trafford might turn his head.

“Palmer is definitely a talent, and I'm a big fan. I know he's had patches and hasn't been consistent since he went to Chelsea. Whether it's off-the-field issues or unhappiness in London, we don't know, only he can answer that. Chelsea have a massive squad, so he's rested, played, rested, and brought on. He probably wants to play every game, as players do. If he's a Manchester lad and supposedly a United fan, I'm sure he'd be very tempted,” Waddle explained.

While Palmer’s quality is undisputed, Waddle is concerned about the competition for places should he make the move back to the north west. With the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha all playing in attacking roles, the former England winger isn't convinced that Palmer would be an automatic starter ahead of the current regulars.

He added: “However, with Matheus Cunha and Bruno Fernandes, you can only play so many creative players. Will he get in the team? Most teams, you'd say yes, but Fernandes and Cunha are in good form right now. Yes, Cunha can play further forward, on the left, or on the right, but he likes to roam. So, where would you play Palmer? But as I said earlier, United will have to clear the decks. There are a few aged players they'll probably look to get rid of."