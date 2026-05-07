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‘He would want them to listen’ - How Cole Palmer would react to £150m transfer bid as Chelsea run the risk of losing Man Utd-linked superstar
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Palmer contract: When deal at Chelsea expires
Chelsea have their talismanic No.10 tied to a contract through to 2033. They are under no pressure to sell, and would demand the highest possible fee during any exit talks, but could see their hand forced.
Having parted company with Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior during the current campaign, the Blues are in danger of missing out on European qualification entirely - as they sit ninth in the Premier League table with three games left to be taken in.
If continental competition were to be removed from the schedule at Stamford Bridge, then the likes of Palmer would inevitably begin to ask questions of whether a chance of scenery is required.
Would Chelsea listen to offers for Palmer?
With it often said that every player has a price, ex-Chelsea full-back Johnson - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of BetMGM - said when asked if the Blues would listen to record-shattering bids for Palmer: “I think so. I think he would want them to listen.
“If they miss out on the top four, they're not competing at the top, and obviously a team that pays is going to be a top, top club. So it would definitely get Cole's attention.
“I don't know his contract situation or whatever, but absolutely, if he's in a team that's not performing and the off-field antics don't stop, then of course why wouldn't he at least look to exercise the option and see where he ends up?”
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Man Utd transfer rumours refuse to go away
The thought of Palmer leaving Chelsea for Manchester United seemed outlandish a few months ago - as the Blues became Club World Cup winners in 2025 and the Red Devils stumbled to a 15th-place finish - but collective fortunes in west London and the North West have reversed in spectacular fashion.
Quizzed on the appeal that heading home will hold for City academy graduate and boyhood United fan Palmer, Johnson added: “If you asked that question a year ago, we'd just burst out laughing. But now football changes very quickly and it's almost like they've swapped places. United look like they're on the march.
“I know if he's from Manchester, I don't know if he's a United fan. But either way, to live back in Manchester, if that's where his family are, then just as Real Madrid would be exciting for somebody else, to go home and play your football for a big, big club, that would be interesting too.”
What's troubling Palmer during 2025-26 campaign?
Injuries have stunted Palmer’s progress at times this season, preventing him from recapturing the kind of form that delivered 25 goals and the PFA Young Player of the Year award during his debut campaign at Chelsea.
Pressed on whether the 24-year-old looks a little frustrated, Johnson said: “I'd say more not himself. Certainly doesn't look as settled. But we're talking about him because it's Cole Palmer. Nothing's been settled. There's not been a single thing around the club that's been settled, so it's hard for the players to perform.
“Everyone always says, ‘just play your game, train hard, play your games, let the football do the talking and don’t worry about what goes on, let other people worry about the off-field stuff’. That's easy to say, but it's quite hard to do.
“You start buying into a new manager's philosophy, working hard the way he wants you to do, running places he wants you to run in, and then he's sacked a month later and you've got to start again. So yes, the players have to be professional and focus on themselves the best way they can, but at the same time it's hard because it just knocks your momentum.”
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Palmer needs a spark to make England World Cup squad
Palmer will be hoping to find a spark of sorts over the remaining weeks of the 2025-26 season as there are spots up for grabs in England’s World Cup squad - with competition for places fierce in the Three Lions’ playmaking department.
Chelsea have three testing Premier League fixtures to come and an FA Cup final date with Manchester City. Palmer should figure prominently across those contests, but it remains to be seen if he will be back for more with the Blues in 2026-27 or embracing a fresh start in new surroundings.