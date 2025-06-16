Cole Palmer Richard Mille WatchGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Cole Palmer spotted wearing limited edition Richard Mille watch worth eye-watering £220,000 as Chelsea talisman gears up for Club World Cup

Chelsea star Cole Palmer showed off a rare luxury timepiece by Richard Mille as the Blues jetted off for the Club World Cup in the United States.

  • Palmer and Chelsea jet to the US for the CWC
  • Chelsea star spotted wearing limited edition watch
  • Limited edition Richard Mille timepiece worth £220,000
