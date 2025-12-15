Getty/GOAL
'From a different planet' - Cole Palmer earns comparison to Kylian Mbappe & Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele from Chelsea team-mate after dominating in win over Everton
Palmer shines on return to Stamford Bridge
Chelsea secured a crucial Premier League victory over Everton at Stamford Bridge, with Palmer marking his return to the club’s home ground in emphatic fashion. The 23-year-old opened the scoring with a composed finish past Jordan Pickford, setting the tone for a performance that underlined his importance to Enzo Maresca’s side.
The match represented a significant moment for Palmer, who had not featured at Stamford Bridge since the opening day of the season, as injury problems, including groin issues, had restricted his involvement and limited him to just a handful of Premier League starts. Despite those setbacks, Palmer looked sharp and influential from the outset against the Toffees through the first half.
Although he was withdrawn after 58 minutes as Maresca managed his workload, Palmer’s impact on the Blues' performance was clear. His movement, decision-making and composure in possession consistently unsettled an Everton side that could have posed trouble to Chelsea if they were handed enough opportunities.
Fofana compares Palmer with Mbappe and Dembele
Speaking after the match, Fofana offered glowing praise of Palmer, placing the Englishman among the very elite attackers he has played alongside. He said: “He’s from a different planet. He’s close to the likes of Mbappe and Dembele, very, very close. I play with them for France, and they’re very good players, but he’s right at the top.”
Fofana also stressed Palmer’s influence, even in a managed appearance. “Everyone can see it, even though he only played 58 minutes; the fans can see his importance,” the defender explained. “He’s the best player in our team when he’s on the pitch. He’s different. He’s a star.”
The Frenchman went on to reflect on Chelsea’s wider situation during a demanding run of fixtures. “It has been a hard month, and it’s not finished because we have games coming every two or three days,” Fofana added. “We are trying to give everything. The manager and the staff have managed the team well… The most important thing is to keep the guys fit and to try to win games.”
Palmer's rapid rise at Stamford Bridge after leaving Man City
Palmer’s rise has been one of the standout stories in English football over the past two seasons. After coming through Manchester City’s academy and contributing in big moments, he moved to Chelsea in search of regular football, and that decision quickly paid off, as he became the Blues’ primary attacking reference point almost immediately.
During his first full season at Stamford Bridge, Palmer delivered elite-level output, combining goals, assists and match-winning performances. His calmness from the penalty spot and ability to decide games in key moments earned him individual recognition and cemented his status as Chelsea’s most reliable attacking threat.
This season, however, has tested Palmer in different ways, as injuries have disrupted his rhythm and forced Chelsea to manage his minutes carefully. Even so, performances like the Everton display and his showing at the Club World Cup make it difficult for his name to be ignored in conversations about the best young players in the world.
Palmer not yet fully fit as Chelsea prepare for second part of December
Chelsea face a relentless run of fixtures, beginning with a Carabao Cup quarter-final away at Cardiff before a packed December schedule continues. Maresca has already indicated that Palmer cannot yet be relied upon for consistent starts, meaning rotation will remain a key part of his management plan.
For Palmer, the focus will be on building fitness and maintaining availability rather than rushing minutes. Chelsea are acutely aware of how central he is to their attacking identity, and are set to be mindful of the long-term picture. As for Fofana’s comparison, Palmer’s standing in the dressing room and being likened to Mbappe and Dembele sets an significant benchmark, and Chelsea believe he has the talent to justify such lofty company.
