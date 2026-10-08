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Cole Palmer injury update as Chelsea star 'confident' of starting against Bournemouth after Thomas Tuchel warning
Palmer pushes for return
After enduring an immensely frustrating previous campaign marred by poor form and persistent fitness issues, Palmer was left out of England's World Cup squad. However, the 24-year-old attacker has hit the ground running this term. He has enjoyed a blistering start to the new season, instantly putting his injury woes behind him to register four goals and two assists for Chelsea.
His impressive club form earned him a recall to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for their recent Nations League fixtures. Unfortunately, a minor muscular problem forced the playmaker to withdraw from the setup. Despite that brief setback, Palmer is now on track to feature for the Blues this weekend. According to The Sun, he has spent the international break undergoing individual work with a specialist fitness coach in the Caribbean and is widely expected to be available at Stamford Bridge.
- Paul Marriott
Tuchel issues stark warning
Palmer’s withdrawal from international duty did not go down well with Tuchel. The England manager expressed clear frustration over the attacker's recurring absences, stressing the importance of being physically present to secure a prominent role in the national setup.
"It is a missed opportunity. He misses too many opportunities," Tuchel told reporters. "I don’t blame him for it. It is just a fact. He misses way too many camps with injuries, and I only want to rely on what I witness and see within my team, and for that you have to be in camp."
The German tactician made it clear that Palmer must prove himself on the training pitch to cement his place going forward. "If you’re not in camp, there is a next level to impress that you cannot achieve because you can only do it when you are actually on the pitch with me," Tuchel added. "So yes, it is a missed opportunity."
Alonso's selection headache
While Palmer's likely return offers a massive lift, Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is still sweating over the fitness of several other key players. Joao Pedro remains a major doubt after a knee injury kept him out of the recent defeat to Brentford, subsequently ruling him out of Brazil's friendlies against Australia and India.
Club captain Reece James is also battling a hamstring issue that sidelined him for that London derby at the Gtech Community Stadium, forcing Pedro Neto to step in as a makeshift wing-back. Furthermore, £47 million summer signing Marco Palestra is still waiting to make his competitive debut. The 21-year-old right-back arrived from Atalanta and featured during pre-season, but a quadriceps injury has delayed his introduction.
Midfield enforcer Moises Caicedo has arguably been the most frustrating absentee. The 24-year-old has managed just 14 minutes of action this term due to a persistent calf injury, forcing him to sit out Ecuador's latest squad. Chelsea have undoubtedly missed his presence in central midfield throughout their rocky start to the campaign.
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Cherries test awaits
Chelsea desperately need a positive result against Bournemouth as they look to kickstart a stumbling league campaign. Alonso's side are currently languishing down in 10th place in the Premier League table, having collected just seven points from their opening five fixtures against Fulham, Brighton, Arsenal, Hull, and Brentford.
Taking three points on Saturday will be crucial to building momentum and easing the early pressure on Alonso's squad. However, breaking down the Cherries may prove difficult. The Blues struggled against their upcoming opponents last season, managing only a goalless stalemate away from home before playing out a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.
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