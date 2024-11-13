'Why not me?' - Cole Palmer opens up on frustration at limited England Euro 2024 role as Chelsea talisman admits he questioned Gareth Southgate's selection calls
Cole Palmer has admitted he was left bemused by ex-England boss Gareth Southgate's decision to overlook him at Euro 2024 despite his fine form.
- Palmer was a benchwarmer in England's first two matches
- Denied start by Southgate despite sensational club campaign
- Forward shone in semi-final and final cameos