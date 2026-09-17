Cole Palmer set for England recall as Thomas Tuchel prepares to name Three Lions squad for Nations League fixtures

According to The Sun, Palmer is expected to be the headline inclusion when Tuchel names his England squad on Friday for four Nations League fixtures against Spain, Croatia, and a home-and-away double-header against the Czech Republic. The versatile attacker suffered the disappointment of being left out of the World Cup squad following a dip in form last term, but he has responded emphatically under the guidance of new Blues boss Xabi Alonso.

His potential return comes on the back of an explosive start to the campaign, with the Chelsea star registering two goals and two assists in his first four Premier League appearances. This stellar form provides a timely boost for Tuchel, who is looking to move past a summer that ended in a semi-final defeat to eventual finalists Argentina - a tournament where England finished third despite scrutiny over the German's tactical approach in the knockout stages.