Cole Palmer hands Chelsea huge boost! Enzo Maresca reveals Blues talisman is 'already' back on the grass after freak broken toe injury as Arsenal showdown looms

Maresca also spoke about his team's clash with Barcelona and the threat offered by the Catalan giants in a team that boasts attacking talent such as Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal.

"For sure, he [Lewandowski] is a fantastic player, he showed all his life that he does the most important thing in football, which is scoring goals. We are going to try our best to defend him, which is by being aggressive. But it's Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Frenkie de Jong, they have so many players, but at the same time we have so many players that can try to win the game.

"Personally, I think we are a better team compared to the day we played Bayern away. But every game is different, Barcelona use different weapons to attack and defend, so it will be a completely different game. But for me personally, the team is getting better day after day.

"I think they [Barcelona] are spectacular, it's a team that whenever I look at it there are things that can be learned, things that can be looked at, how they attack, how they defend, which in the end has given them the chance to win La Liga last year, to get to the Champions League semi-final. They do a lot of things very well and it's a team that always wants initiative, always wants value and we try to do the same on our side."