Coaches and chairmen caught up in huge gambling crackdown after Turkish federation suspends over 1,000 players and 149 referees

What began as an internal probe by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has now morphed into a far-reaching crisis. The initial revelation that 149 referees and assistants were suspected of betting on matches was shocking enough, but the numbers kept growing until the scandal exploded into the public sphere. Authorities have already suspended 1,024 players from all domestic leagues, shuttered the second and third divisions for two weeks, and arrested eight individuals, including the chairman of a top-tier club. The shock escalated when it emerged that 27 players from the Super Lig which included footballers from giants like Galatasaray, Besiktas and Trabzonspor were among those named. With nearly every club in the top 10 pulled into the inquiry except Fenerbahce, the title race has been thrown into disarray.

Istanbul Chief Prosecutor Akin Gurlek made it clear this was only the beginning. He said new operations could be launched at any time and openly acknowledged that coaches, club executives and even commentators may be pulled into the widening net. Turkish prosecutors are now working with UEFA, Interpol and foreign betting regulators in Montenegro, Cyprus and Georgia to track the international networks used to place illegal wagers.

"Whoever was involved in cheating, we are chasing them. There will be club chairmen and club executives in the probes ... There may be ties between chairmen and referees, coaches and commentators. We are investigating everything," said Gurlek.